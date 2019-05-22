|
James "Earl, Shorty" Colley was a man that lived life to the fullest. Born Sept. 4, 1936 and passed March 25, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara, 4 daughters, 9 grandsons, 3 granddaughters, 7 great-grandsons, 3 great-granddaughters and 1 great-great granddaughter and preceded in death by 1 daughter.
He loved racing his cars, hunting, fishing, camping and going to the coast but most of all his FAMILY. He would drop everything to help someone no matter what time or where it was. He was there. He always had several different ideas so it could take a little bit of time, LOL.
Please join us in celebrating his life with a Potluck picnic on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1 pm, at Jasper Park, Picnic area 2. Bring your stories and your memories as we remember this special man.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 22, 2019