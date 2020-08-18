1/1
James (Jim) Cummings Jr.
1928 - 2020
James Edward Cummings Jr., lovingly known as Jim, passed away in his sleep in the early morning of Thursday, July 9th, 2020, in Eugene, Oregon, with his family by his side. He was 92.
Jim was born on July 5, 1928, in Jersey City, New Jersey, to James and Lillian Cummings. A gifted storyteller, Jim often regaled his family with memories of growing up alongside his sisters, Bernice, Patricia, and Lillian, and attending Catholic school. He left high school early to enlist in the Marine Corps during World War II, and served from November 1945 to 1948 before joining the reserves. He was called back to active duty during the Korean War to serve as a drill instructor at Parris Island from 1950 to 1951.
When he finished his service, Jim began working as a ground crewman for Eastern Airlines in New York. It was there that he met Muriel Schacht, known as Sandy, who was an Eastern Airlines flight attendant. They were married on August 29th, 1953, and moved to California shortly thereafter, where Jim started his long career working for the Federal Aviation Administration. Jim and Sandy had four children together—Michael, Sue Ann, James, and Kathryn—and moved to many places, including Monterey and Bakersfield, California; Redmond, Oregon; Butte, Montana; Pago Pago, American Samoa; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, though they spent most of their time raising their family in Eugene, Oregon. Following retirement, Jim and Sandy lived in Florida for a few years before returning to Eugene permanently.
Jim spent his golden years as an active community member, volunteering at the local public library, as well as serving as President of the Flintridge Condominiums Association, in which he lived. He was a dedicated, loving grandfather of eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. All who knew him cherished his wit, humor, and kindness. He was a devoted caretaker for Sandy, even as he battled Fibrosis in his last years. His family grieves the loss of such a wonderful man, but celebrates the memory of his stories, his laughter, and his heart.
Arrangements entrusted to West Lawn Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, 2020.
