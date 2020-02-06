|
|
James D. Schwoerer
August 5, 1948 - January 25, 2020
James Donald Schwoerer, passed away peacefully at home on January 25, 2020 at the age of 71. Jim was born on August 5, 1948 to Donald J. and Margaret J. Schwoerer (LeVake) in Madison, Wisconsin.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, son Michael Schwoerer and daughter Jennifer Schwoerer; three sisters Jane, Kathy and Linda; a brother Robert.
The Schwoerer family moved to Glendale Arizona in 1959. Jim graduated from Glendale High School in 1966, he enrolled in the carpenters apprenticeship program soon after high school. He became a journeyman carpenter in 1970. He worked on many commercial building projects early in his career and spent many years running a framing crew in Glendale, AZ. and Palm Springs,CA.. Jim and Nancy meet in Oregon 1967 and were married in 1968. They moved to Arizona in 1969 and moved between Arizona and Oregon four times over 25 years. In 1994 Jim and Nancy moved back to Oregon one last time and Jim became a licensed contractor, opening Woodworker Construction in 1995, where he applied his skills as a finish carpenter. He also established Northwest Rosette Company specializing in MDF custom molding. Jim took a lot of pride in his woodworking skills, striving for accuracy and was known for his exceptionally high quality work. Being the quiet sort and not wanting the limelight, he spent many hours working around the home and always looking for ways to improve his little spot of land.
There will be a gathering in June at the family home in remembrance.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020