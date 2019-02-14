|
February 6, 2019
James David Arp, age 35, of Eugene, Oregon, died tragically on February 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Rhian Nicola Arp, 33, and their two sons, Bruce Daniel Arp, 4, and Henry David Arp, 2. James is also survived by his parents, Dan and Wanda Arp, of Corvallis, and his sister, Sarah Arp-Howard, and her family, of Portland. James was born in Riverside, California, and moved with his family to Corvallis when he was six years old. There, he spent his childhood and young adult years, playing near the Willamette River, and climbing trees. He attended Jefferson Elementary, Highland Middle, and Corvallis High schools. He met Rhian in Corvallis and followed her to Eugene in 2003. In 2013 they were married at Tyee Winery. After attending some courses at Lane Community College he discovered that his true passion, no surprise to those who love him, was to climb and care for trees. He spent nearly five years caring for Oregon State University?s hazelnut trees, and just over a decade as an arborist in the Eugene area. As an arborist, he was a climber, at home with a chainsaw, high up in a tree. While he loved his work and was respected by his colleagues, his heart was always first at home with his loving wife and sons. When he got home from work he put on music (from his extensive vinyl collection) and engulfed the boys in his strong arms. Friends and family will always remember him as a sensitive, caring, thoughtful, compassionate man, who followed the tenors of his heart. A celebration of his life will take place on March 2, 2019, at Tyee Winery, at 1:00 in the afternoon.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 14, 2019