|
|
James Deskins
02/05/1963 - 12/25/2019
James Donald Edwin Deskins (Don) of Eugene, passed on December 25, 2019 at Sacred Heart Riverbend Hospital due to complications from polycystic kidney disease. Born February 5, 1963 in Norwalk, CA to Edwin Darrel and Florine Mae (nee Donald) Deskins, James had been an Oregon resident for over 40 years, and he loved being out in nature and engaging with people from all walks of life. He was a 15-year veteran of the Oregon Army National Guard, and a Rehabilitation Counselor at the Department of Veterans Affairs Mental Health in Eugene for several years. James is survived by his wife Lori, first wife Nadine, sons Derek and Koryn, daughters LaraAnn, Jolene and Jessica, step-son Kyle, sisters Shelley, Lucille, Lori, Leann and Lynn, step-mother Kay, and seven grandchildren. Cremation services were provided by Alpine. There will be a Celebration of Life potluck on Saturday, February 1 at Irvington Grange in Eugene from 1 to 5 p.m. Donations can be made to any charity that furthers the well-being of people or the natural environment in James' memory, in lieu of flowers.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 16 to Jan. 25, 2020