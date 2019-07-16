|
|
James Donald Shanley
July 27, 1936 - July 10, 2109
James Donald Shanley, who died in Eugene, Or. on July 10, 2019, was born in Shelton, Nebraska to James Sr. and Minnie Shanley on July 27, 1936. The family relocated from Rocksprings, Wyoming to North Bend, Oregon in 1946. Jim attended North Bend High School where he was a three-sport athlete, an all- state Football player and was later inducted to North Bend High schools Hall of Fame. Jim went on to get his degree in History from the University of Oregon where he played football , setting many rushing records for the Ducks. Jim scored the lone Touchdown for the Ducks in a 10-7 loss to Ohio State in the 1958 Rose Bowl and was later picked for All American honors. He was selected to play in the North -South All-star game in Mobile Alabama and was the leading rusher in the game for both sides.
Despite his small stature he signed a free agent contract with the Green Bay Packers and played there for one year. In subsequent years, Jim was later inducted into the University of Oregon Football Hall of Fame as well as The State of Oregon Sports Hall of Fame. True to his quiet nature, Jim was very humbled with both honors.
After one year playing for Green Bay , Jim became a teacher and coach at Highline High School in Burien, Washington, while living in the Seattle area. Jim obtained his Master's degree in Education at Seattle University. He then moved on to be a defensive backfield coach at Washington State for several years for the Cougars.
Upon leaving coaching Jim began a career with Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance as an Agent. He had a successful career with NML, and with his tenacious determination worked his way to become a General Agent with NML in the Spokane area.
In his retirement years Jim returned to the Eugene area where he still had many college friends and where he could still follow his favorite football team. Jim was preceded in death by his wife Alice (Judy). He has left behind his son Gordon Shanley, daughter Kelley Shanley (Beaudry), and stepson Craig Jensen. Jim had eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Jim will be missed by his older Sister Bertina Roberts and younger brother, Dick Shanley.
We are forever grateful to the Staff at Sheldon Park Memory Care Unit in Eugene for their genuine care and daily attention to Jim where he resided the past two years.
At his request, Jim will be buried at Sunset Park in Coos Bay , Oregon in a private ceremony. A "Celebration of Life" for Jim will be held at a later date in Eugene. The time and date will be placed in the Register Guard.
Donations can be made to the of America in Jim's name.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 16 to July 21, 2019