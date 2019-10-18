|
|
James E. Deacon
3/5/1925 - 10/15/2019
James "Jim" Deacon peacefully passed away on October 15, 2019, in Eugene. He was 94 years old.
Jim was born March 5, 1925 to Edna and Edward Deacon in Berkeley, California. He was raised in Hawaii on a sugar plantation. Shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941, he was sent to live with family in California and graduated from Clearlake High School in 1942.
He joined the Navy after graduation and attended Doane College in Nebraska. Jim was a part of the Navy Pre-Flight Program, but sustained an injury and was medically discharged in 1944. He continued his education at UC Berkeley and went on to become a Mechanical Engineer.
On April 24, 1959, he married Doris Mose. They raised three children, William, Susan, and James. He continued his engineering education and earned licenses in Mechanical, Civil, and Structural Engineering in four states; California, Oregon, Washington, and Montana. This gave the family the opportunity to move to Oregon in 1971. He retired as the Head of Engineering at Champion International in Eugene in 1987. Jim came out of retirement and worked for Teledyne Wah Chang in Albany for another 7 years.
For many years, Doris and Jim enjoyed traveling in their RV across the US and Canada. They were avid Bridge players and very active in their church. Jim enjoyed tennis, crabbing, and camping with family. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Doris, sons Bill (Helen) and Jim (Sirena), and daughter Sue (Cal), as well as 5 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
Jim was a kind, gentle man with a strong faith in Christ. He had a quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. He was a true friend to many. His family is blessed to have had him for a husband, father, and grandfather.
A memorial service will be held at Wesley Methodist Church in Eugene on October 26, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019