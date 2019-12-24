|
James Gilbert
8-17-31 - 12-21-19
James "Al" Gilbert passed away on 12/21/19 at home, in Springfield, Oregon from age related causes. He was born in Gold Bar, Washington on August 17, 1931 to Hazel and Guy Gilbert. Al attended school in Monroe, Washington and moved to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho for high school. He joined the US Air Force in 1950-1954. He served as a ground radar operator during the "Mig Alley" era in Korea. In 1961 he moved to Eugene, where he met and married Norma McCutcheon-Smith. Al realized his life long dream of becoming a teacher/coach by graduating from the University of Oregon in 1970. He taught in Eugene and Cottage Grove, but was forced to retire 14 years later because of health problems.
Al was very active in sports while growing up. He took great pleasure in teaching his children at school and home, as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren later in his life. He loved to fish and hunt, but gave up the rifle for a camera after he read "Bambi" to his students. However, he didn't give up his boat! He enjoyed salmon fishing in the ocean, drift fishing the rivers, and bay fishing in the Gulf of Mexico. He loved to tell his fishing and hunting stories to each new generation and every new friend he met.
Another enjoyable pastime was traveling and cruising with his wife Norma. They traveled to more than fifty countries and took a world cruise for 105 days around the world in 2006. Their second home was in Brownsville, Texas. They lived there 6 months of the year from 1994-2008. He enjoyed the warm winter weather and could golf for $10. a day. "Life Is Good," he would say. His goal in life was to be happy, and extended that happiness to others.
Al is survived by, His wife Norma Gilbert, daughter Penny Hales, son Guy Gilbert, three stepchildren, Donna Bloom, Jeff Smith, Sherry Catlett, many grand children, and great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his brother Roland Gilbert, and a grand daughter Donna Hodges.
A Celebration of Life will be held for family as determined by his daughter Penny.
Al was loved by many and will be missed dearly!
Donations can be made to Alzheimer's Research in his name.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 24 to Dec. 29, 2019