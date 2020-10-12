1/1
James H. Williams
1936 - 2020
James H. Williams
03/22/1936 - 10/05/2020
James (Jim) H. Williams, 84 of Cottage Grove, OR passed-away on October 5, 2020. He was born on March 22, 1936 in Saginaw, OR to parents Harley and Helen (Zumwalt) Williams. Jim graduated from Cottage Grove High School then attended Oregon Institute of Technology and Oregon State University. Jim began working at the approximate age of 16 at the family business, Zumwalt and Williams Sand & Gravel where he would become co-owner and work into his late 60's before retiring. He married Carol Marie Roddy on July 14, 1957 in Cottage Grove. Jim loved his family and enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading and history. Jim is survived by his loving wife Carol Williams, Cottage Grove, OR. They have been together for 69 years and married 63 years. Jim is also survived by son Mark Williams and wife Debbie, Cottage Grove, OR; daughter Randi Naiman and husband Randy, Eugene, OR; daughter Tracy Tooze and husband Jay, Junction City, OR; sister Susan Hayes and husband Leon, Cottage Grove, OR; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Interment at Rest Haven Memorial Park, Eugene, OR. Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18, 2020.
