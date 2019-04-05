|
|
On March 25, 2019 our beloved father and grandfather passed peacefully away following several months of nursing and hospice care. James H. Holman was born on January 25, 1939 to LaVern and Edith Holman in Grand Ronde, Oregon.
James Hardy Holman
1939 - 2019
There were four loves in Jim's life.
His first love was his wife, Dorothy. They fell in love while growing up, and married in 1966. She was at his side every day until she passed in 2004. They were the best of friends and raised four children together.
He loved his family! He is survived by his children Barbara, Mitch, Faith, Harold, and their spouses. He was also very proud of his grandchildren Minato, Minami, Lucas, Elizabeth, Hannah, Spenser and Reese. He is survived by his younger brother, Ken, of Keizer.
One of his earliest loves was the sea. Jim was a merchant marine and then a navy sailor for over 20 years. He toured the world and would recount his stories of time in foreign ports and tiny islands. He did two tours in the Aleutian Islands on the island of Adak. He would often refer to himself as the "Old Anchor Clanker".
His last love was a lifelong love of learning. He read voraciously. He was not often seen without a book at his side. He went to college several times, finally graduating with a master's degree in ministry. He shared his faith and his friendship with churches in Glide, OR and Jasper, OR.
A social gathering and light lunch will be held in his memory at Jasper Christian Church on, Sat., May 4th at 12:00pm.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 5, 2019