James Hosmer


1925 - 2019
James Hosmer Obituary
James Hosmer
May 9, 1925 - Aug. 26, 2019
Jim Hosmer was born in Bend, and lived there until he joined the army after high school graduation in 1943. He ultimately served in medical supply as a first lieutenant in the Pacific. After WWII ended, he returned to Bend, then moved to Corvallis, and graduated from OSU with a degree in physics.
Jim loved central Oregon. He said he was here at the right time: when you could catch a string of fish at Sparks or Elk Lake, hike or climb mountains or canoe on a lake alone with nature. As a teen he helped build the lifts at Hoodoo. He skied and jumped at Skyliners and with the OSU ski team.
Jim married Janis (Andrew) Garber in 1957. They lived in Eugene until Janis' death in 2015, when Jim moved back to Bend. He raised two daughters: Leslie (Garber) Skelton, who lives at Elk Lake and Arizona, and Pamela (Garber) Cheney (dec. 1980). Jim is survived by four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He continued to encourage all he met to hike, climb, ski, canoe and sail.
While in Eugene Jim worked as a professional photographer and writer, often for the Register Guard and Bohemia Lumber company and other Oregon periodicals and businesses, as well as national publications. Jim's photos of the Cascades area can be seen all over Bend, and also reside with Deschutes Historical Society and the Mazamas in Portland. He wrote three books, one on mountain climbing in the cascades, one about his family cabin at Elk Lake, called "The Cabin at the Lake," and one on the history of sailing on Elk Lake.
An outdoor enthusiast and environmentalist, Jim was happiest in the wilderness, alone or with friends and family. He recycled way before the practice was popular, turned off lights, and conserved water as a way of life. His legacy is to the beauty of our earth.
Autumn Funeral home in Bend is handling arrangements.
Donations can be made in his honor to the Sierra Club or to any homeless shelter in Eugene.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 9 to Sept. 14, 2019
