James "Jim" McClusky


1951 - 2020
James "Jim" Michael McClusky peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family on Friday, March 13, 2020 due to complications with heart disease. Jim was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky on October 5, 1951 to Tom and Alice McClusky. Jim moved with his family to San Jose, California in 1963. Jim later ventured to the Medford, Oregon area in 1983 where he settled into a welding career. He relocated to Springfield, Oregon in 1997. Growing up, Jim was known to dismantle every gadget he could find and subsequently there weren't many things he couldn't fix. Jim was even known to diagnose his children's vehicle issues from across the country with a simple phone call. He enjoyed restoring vehicles—the last one being a 1972 Dodge Dart Swinger the family proudly drove in car cruises. Jim will be remembered most for his contagious laugh, evenly matched with his quick-witted sense of humor; always the prankster, always looking for a way to lighten the mood for those around him. Jim is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings, his wife of 30-years Elizabeth McClusky, his children Karen Cobb (Matthew), Diane McClusky (Brandon), Leslie Thomas, Annie Bernardo (Paolo), and Mike Thomas (Lacy) as well as his 15 grandchildren. Memorial services to celebrate Jim's life have been postponed and will be announced on social media when the time arrives.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020
