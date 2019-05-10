|
|
James M. Spoerl. 91. passed away on May 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Beverly Rose Spoerl; 3 children, Gini Bramlett (Ron), Kathy Rowland (Steve), and Michael Spoerl (Laura). His son Dennis Spoerl, proceeded him in death. They had nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. He will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Gardens in Eugene, Oregon.
James Michael Spoerl
1927 - 2019
Arrangements entrusted to Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 10, 2019