James Michael Spoerl

James Michael Spoerl Obituary


James Michael Spoerl
1927 - 2019

James M. Spoerl. 91. passed away on May 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Beverly Rose Spoerl; 3 children, Gini Bramlett (Ron), Kathy Rowland (Steve), and Michael Spoerl (Laura). His son Dennis Spoerl, proceeded him in death. They had nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. He will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Gardens in Eugene, Oregon.

Arrangements entrusted to Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 10, 2019
