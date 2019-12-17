|
|
James Mitchell
October 20, 1939 - December 11, 2019
James Thomas "Tom" Mitchell, 80, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday December 11, 2019 in Springfield, Oregon. His beloved wife of 46 years, Elizabeth Margaret "Betty" (Kimberling) Mitchell, predeceased him in 2005. Born in Eugene, Oregon, son of the late James W. and Laura V. (Farmer) Mitchell. Tom graduated from Elkton High School in 1958 and married Betty on Sept. 13, 1958. Tom spent most of his years in the Eugene area. He began his career working for Ross Equipment and later opened his own Mitchell Specialty shop in 1972. Once retiring from Mitchell Specialty, Tom owned and operated a family run cattle ranch until his full retirement. While Tom was an avid hunter, fisherman, photographer and Oregon Duck fan, he was first and foremost a family man. Tom is survived by his loving children, James of Meridian, ID, Teresa Thoreson of Portland, OR and Donna Phibbs of Springfield, OR; his cherished grandchildren, Tiffany (Mitchell) Newman, Spencer Mitchell, Brandon Calavan, Cameron Thoreson, Jason Thoreson, Cody Phibbs and Zachary Phibbs; 8 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; three siblings Darlene (Mitchell) Hale, Susan (Mitchell) Corkill and Shelley (Mitchell) Rochambeau.
He was predeceased by his son, Dennis R. Mitchell, his brother Dale Mitchell and his sister Mary (Mitchell) Kloepfil. Family and friends will gather at Andreason's Memorial Chapel, 320 6th Street, Springfield, OR, on Friday December 20, 2019. Viewing will start at 11am with the service beginning at 12 noon. A graveside service will follow at 2pm at the Rest-Haven Memorial Park at 3900 Willamette Street, Eugene, OR. His family has suggested that expressions of sympathy may be in the form of memorial donations to the . To leave online condolences, please visit: .
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019