Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Mitchell


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Mitchell Obituary
James Mitchell
October 20, 1939 - December 11, 2019
James Thomas "Tom" Mitchell, 80, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday December 11, 2019 in Springfield, Oregon. His beloved wife of 46 years, Elizabeth Margaret "Betty" (Kimberling) Mitchell, predeceased him in 2005. Born in Eugene, Oregon, son of the late James W. and Laura V. (Farmer) Mitchell. Tom graduated from Elkton High School in 1958 and married Betty on Sept. 13, 1958. Tom spent most of his years in the Eugene area. He began his career working for Ross Equipment and later opened his own Mitchell Specialty shop in 1972. Once retiring from Mitchell Specialty, Tom owned and operated a family run cattle ranch until his full retirement. While Tom was an avid hunter, fisherman, photographer and Oregon Duck fan, he was first and foremost a family man. Tom is survived by his loving children, James of Meridian, ID, Teresa Thoreson of Portland, OR and Donna Phibbs of Springfield, OR; his cherished grandchildren, Tiffany (Mitchell) Newman, Spencer Mitchell, Brandon Calavan, Cameron Thoreson, Jason Thoreson, Cody Phibbs and Zachary Phibbs; 8 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; three siblings Darlene (Mitchell) Hale, Susan (Mitchell) Corkill and Shelley (Mitchell) Rochambeau.
He was predeceased by his son, Dennis R. Mitchell, his brother Dale Mitchell and his sister Mary (Mitchell) Kloepfil. Family and friends will gather at Andreason's Memorial Chapel, 320 6th Street, Springfield, OR, on Friday December 20, 2019. Viewing will start at 11am with the service beginning at 12 noon. A graveside service will follow at 2pm at the Rest-Haven Memorial Park at 3900 Willamette Street, Eugene, OR. His family has suggested that expressions of sympathy may be in the form of memorial donations to the . To leave online condolences, please visit: .
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -