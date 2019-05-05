|
Jimmy passed away peacefully in his sleep at age 93 on the morning of April 8, 2019, at Evergreen (formerly Brookdale) a memory care facility where he had resided for the past year. Many thanks to staff and caregivers who took such great care of him. Jimmy was born March 17, 1926, in Minot, North Dakota, to Bert and Anna Johnson. The family moved to Eugene in 1941 and he graduated from Eugene High School in 1944. Immediately after graduation, he joined the Navy, serving in the South Pacific. Upon his discharge he enrolled at the University of Oregon but only attended for one year as was offered a job with Zenith Corporation, Hearing Aid Division, which resulted in a long, successful career. He retired in his late 50's and enjoyed traveling, dinner parties, bridge and family. He lived in the Portland/Vancouver area until four years ago when he moved to Eugene to be closer to his sister and her family. He never married but took great pride in his sister and her family. He is survived by his sister, Marlys Jefferis, nephews, Randal (Alta) Jefferis, Mike Jefferis, Ken (Karen) Jefferis, Jim (Kirsten) Jefferis and niece, Connie (Donny) Wright, as well as great-nephew and great-nieces, Brandon, Holly and Kailey. His remains were cremated and interment at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. The family will gather at a later date to share memories and celebrate a life well lived.
James "Jimmy" Morris Johnson
March 17, 1926 -
April 8, 2019
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 5, 2019