James Murez
May 2, 1947 - October 19, 2019
After a courageous battle against cancer, beloved husband, father and grandfather James Alan Murez of Eugene passed away on October 19. He was 72.
He was born May 2, 1947, in Paterson, N.J., to John and Sophie Greshyshyn Murez. He married Marian Siebert Murez on June 15, 1968, celebrating their 50th anniversary last year with an unforgettable family trip to Maui. They had sons James Jr. and Chriss in 1969 and 1971, respectively.
He graduated from Eastside High School in Paterson, N.J., then became a draftsman after attending technical school. He maintained a driven work ethic, often working multiple jobs to support his young and growing family. He suffered a life-threatening stroke in 1979, but that work ethic was put to use as he would eventually fully recover from its effects.
He embraced the outdoors, especially fishing, which he enjoyed and imparted to his sons first in the Washington Township, N.J., town pond, then Greenwood Lake and later Lake Ontario and the Jersey Shore. He also took to birdwatching and combined that hobby with his love of photography. He tirelessly doted on all of the family's pets over the years.
He spent decades volunteering for the Washington Township Volunteer Ambulance Corps, serving several years as president and giving countless hours of his time and energy in the service of others. After moving from the family's longtime home in Washington Township to Oregon in 2015, he volunteered at RiverBend Hospital, frequently "getting in his steps" handling his duties walking throughout the facility.
He always put family first, buying a boat they used every summer weekend, but then selling it when his sons took up bicycle racing. He was a modest but talented athlete when it came to golf and bowling.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son Chriss in 1998. He is survived by his wife, son James and daughter-in-law Cara, and two darling grandchildren, Genevieve and Simon, who were the love of his life and the reason he and his wife moved from New Jersey to Oregon in 2015.
Musgrove Family Mortuary handled the arrangements; visitation was Oct. 22. A funeral Mass was held Oct. 23 at St. Paul Catholic Church, with interment following at Rest-Haven Memorial Park.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019