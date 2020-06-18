James O. Johnson
James Oliver Johnson died April 4, 2020, in Peoria, AZ from complications of Alzheimer's. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Wanda, his daughters Robin(David Padilla), Lisa(Tim Weyant), and grandson Branden Johnson. He was born on November 8, 1936 in West Allis, Wisconsin, to Ambrose G and Erna (Case) Johnson. He had a brother Richard(deceased) and a sister Jane who lives in Georgia. He was a teacher and a coach in Houston TX and Scio OR, an insurance adjuster with State Farm, and retired as a paralegal for Ray Bradley. He lived the majority of his life in Eugene, OR and was a huge Duck Fan Jim and Wanda owned The Suds Factory Tavern out by LCC and Jim loved to play cribbage and spend time with friends at The Oyster Bar and The 6th St Grill. He and Wanda retired to Arizona and have lived there for the last 15 years. He was cremated per his request and there will be no service.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.