|
|
James Patrick Curran
June 18, 1956 - January 21, 2020
James Patrick Curran died January 21, 2020, at the age of 63 after battling non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Jim was born on June 18, 1956, in Chicago, IL. He grew up in Wheaton, MD and lived in Jacksonville, FL until 2018, when he moved to Eugene, OR. He graduated from Calhoun MEBA School and spent his career sailing around the world as a chief engineer in the Merchant Marines.
Jim loved traveling, spending time with his family, friends and beloved dogs and tinkering in his workshop. He would drop everything to help his friends and family who enjoyed his great sense of humor. Jim loved life and lived it to the fullest.
He is predeceased by parents Edward V. Curran and Marian G. (Pasco) Curran and wife, Ann. He is survived by sisters Barbara Curran, Nancy Dodson, and Mary Curran; nephews Michael and Nicholas Dodson; grandchildren by marriage Patrick, Andrew, and Olivia Buckley and his dear friend, Phyllis Hamby.
A celebration of life will be held at Lane Memorial from 2:00 to 2:30 pm Sunday, January 26 followed by calling hours until 4:00 pm. Afterwards, all are welcome to raise a glass in Jim's honor at Oregon Wine Lab in Eugene, where Jim enjoyed trivia night and yoga on Sundays.
Jim's ashes will be interred with his beloved wife at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery in Kilmarnock, VA.
Memorials may be made to the and Greenhill Humane Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020