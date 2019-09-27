Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Pinkerton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Pinkerton


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Pinkerton
08/13/1928 - 09/11/2019
Jimmy passed on from earth to Heaven on Sept. 11, 2019 from complications of atherosclerosis.
He spent most of his adult life in Oregon after the Army. He married Dec. 13, 1948 to Sylvia Peckham and had 3 children, Chuck, Anna & Chris. We were all appaloosa people here in Lane County for years. Sylvia passed away in 1985, Chuck in 2015. Sister Nancy, brother Charlie & Claudie & a set of twins passed away previously. Sisters Susan & Sally & her husband Doug also survived him.
Dad was a always working on something or riding horses or racing cars in the early days. Later in life he retired here in Eugene - with his youngest daughter & her husband. We love you Pop! Will see you when we get there.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.