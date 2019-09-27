|
James Pinkerton
08/13/1928 - 09/11/2019
Jimmy passed on from earth to Heaven on Sept. 11, 2019 from complications of atherosclerosis.
He spent most of his adult life in Oregon after the Army. He married Dec. 13, 1948 to Sylvia Peckham and had 3 children, Chuck, Anna & Chris. We were all appaloosa people here in Lane County for years. Sylvia passed away in 1985, Chuck in 2015. Sister Nancy, brother Charlie & Claudie & a set of twins passed away previously. Sisters Susan & Sally & her husband Doug also survived him.
Dad was a always working on something or riding horses or racing cars in the early days. Later in life he retired here in Eugene - with his youngest daughter & her husband. We love you Pop! Will see you when we get there.
