Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James (Ed) Powell


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James (Ed) Powell Obituary
James (Ed) Powell
December 22, 1957 - December 27, 2019
Ed Powell was born in San Diego CA. After battling a long illness he went home to be with the Lord.
He survived by a loving wife Deanna and 2 children Elizabeth and Karenn, 2 grand children Eli and Lilly-Ann and one loving son in law Michael Eskew.
We will be celebrating Ed Powell life on January 10, 2020 at 5pm at New Life Church in Springfield OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -