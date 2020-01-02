|
|
James (Ed) Powell
December 22, 1957 - December 27, 2019
Ed Powell was born in San Diego CA. After battling a long illness he went home to be with the Lord.
He survived by a loving wife Deanna and 2 children Elizabeth and Karenn, 2 grand children Eli and Lilly-Ann and one loving son in law Michael Eskew.
We will be celebrating Ed Powell life on January 10, 2020 at 5pm at New Life Church in Springfield OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020