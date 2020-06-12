James Price Owens
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Price Owens
Feb. 14, 1929 - June 08, 2020
James P. Owens was born Feb. 14, 1929 in Mt. Pisgah, Ky. to Willis and Maudie (Davis) Owens. James moved to Eugene, Or. in 1955 where he married Velma (Slaven) on Jan. 13, 1956. Together they had 4 children Merle Owens (Teresa), Linda Vukovich, Marvin Owens Sr. (Lupe), and Lora Hall (Gene). James passed away peacefully in his home on June 8, 2020 surrounded by family. James was preceded in death by his parents, his son Merle, his grandsons Mitchel and Michael Owens, his granddaughter Michelle Alig-Hahn, and 5 of his siblings. James is survived by his wife Velma, his brother Cal Owens, his sister Flodie Ramsey, his daughters Linda and Lora, his son Marvin Sr., his grandchildren Laurie Ekman, Cyndi Esselstrom (Lee), Kristie Hall, Jeni Owens, Jamie Ferris (Vincent), Cassandra Pirtle (Aaron), Patricia Lewis (Cody), and Marvin Owens Jr. Along with 27 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. Services for James will be handled by Musgrove with a viewing on June 15th from 10am -12:30 with services to begin at 1pm at Westlawn Memorial.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved