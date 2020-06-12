James Price Owens
Feb. 14, 1929 - June 08, 2020
James P. Owens was born Feb. 14, 1929 in Mt. Pisgah, Ky. to Willis and Maudie (Davis) Owens. James moved to Eugene, Or. in 1955 where he married Velma (Slaven) on Jan. 13, 1956. Together they had 4 children Merle Owens (Teresa), Linda Vukovich, Marvin Owens Sr. (Lupe), and Lora Hall (Gene). James passed away peacefully in his home on June 8, 2020 surrounded by family. James was preceded in death by his parents, his son Merle, his grandsons Mitchel and Michael Owens, his granddaughter Michelle Alig-Hahn, and 5 of his siblings. James is survived by his wife Velma, his brother Cal Owens, his sister Flodie Ramsey, his daughters Linda and Lora, his son Marvin Sr., his grandchildren Laurie Ekman, Cyndi Esselstrom (Lee), Kristie Hall, Jeni Owens, Jamie Ferris (Vincent), Cassandra Pirtle (Aaron), Patricia Lewis (Cody), and Marvin Owens Jr. Along with 27 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. Services for James will be handled by Musgrove with a viewing on June 15th from 10am -12:30 with services to begin at 1pm at Westlawn Memorial.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.