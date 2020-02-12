|
|
James Reab
08/28/1950 - 02/09/2020
The man. The myth. The legend. Men wanted to be him and ladies wanted to be with him.
James "Jim" Allen Reab died on 2/09/2020, at the age of 69. Jim was born in Albany, Oregon. He graduated from Sheldon High school, served in the Army and worked in sales most of his life both autos and motorhomes. Jim loved pizza, Tequila, bologna and cheese sandwiches, fly fishing, beautiful women, his dog Jack and being on the water. Not necessarily in that order. He took pride in his home and was incredibly organized. Jim loved to tell stories. You could be sure that 50% of the story was true, you just never knew what 50%. He was a father to six children: Tara, Ben, Carmel, Gabrielle, Garrett and James Michael. Jim adored the ladies and they adored him. He attracted more ladies than a shoe sale at Macy's. He got married at 22, but it did not last. Jim was no quitter, however, so he gave it a shot 3 more times. His wives Tami, Melanie, Sheri and Debi were all fine ladies and Jim loved them all. His greatest joy was his children and he was proud of each and every one of them. When Jim took off for his final fishing trip in the sky, he left behind his sons Benjamin Reab (wife Amanda Reab), Garrett Reab (life partner Libby Hamlow) and James Michael Reab. His daughters Tara Reab (life partner Derek Bryson), Carmel Kenny (husband Matt Kenny) and Gabrielle Reab (life partner Justin Redwine); 8 delightful and beautiful grandchildren and his two sisters Jan Sandstrom and Judy Thompson (husband Delayne Thompson), as well as 9 nieces and nephews. Jim lost his battle reeling in the big one, off of the coast of Mexico on a 90-foot yacht and fell overboard. Or maybe not. We all know he liked to tell stories. Crown Memorial Center will be taking care of his final arrangements. Per his request, his family will have a private gathering to celebrate his life.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020