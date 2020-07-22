James Robert "Jimmy" Paschall
Cottage Grove Oregon USA (formerly Little Bass River, Nova Scotia Canada).
With utter sadness and mourning, we announce the sudden passing of James Robert Paschall on June 26th, 2020 in Lincoln County, Oregon United States. Born on March 30, 2000 in Springfield, Oregon, Jimmy was raised in both Oregon and Nova Scotia Canada. Mourning his loss are his mother and stepfather, Eugenia and Aaron Dickie, brother Joel Paschall (all of Salmon River NS), girlfriend Jessica Hebb (Truro NS), grandmother Kristine Havice (Oakridge, OR), step-grandparents Donald and Glenda Cock (Great Village NS), aunt Heather Havice and her family (Oakridge OR), uncle Nathan Havice and his family (St. Louis MO), uncle Isaac and his family (Randolph, VT). Jimmy attended high school in Truro NS at the CEC as well as Hants North Rural High School in Kennetcook, NS. Growing up, Jimmy loved playing video games, cooking and baking with his mother and playing Lego with his brother Joey. He was an avid fan of movies, particularly Deadpool. He immigrated to Canada at the age of 11 with his mother, step father and brother where they settled in Little Bass River, Nova Scotia. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved all animals, like his mother. He eventually moved away to work in construction with his father in Oregon. Such a short list of accomplishments underscores the tragedy we feel in Jimmy's passing, as we always knew his best accomplishments were yet to come. Cremation has taken place courtesy of Bateman Funeral Home in Newport, Oregon. Interment will take place on a date to be determined at the Bass River Baptist Cemetery in Bass River, Nova Scotia. In lieu of any flowers or visitation, we ask that anyone wishing to honour Jimmy's memory to please make a donation to your local SPCA in his name. You will be missed Jimmy; forever in our hearts and never to be forgotten. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.ColchesterCommunity.com
