James Roland Millican


1955 - 2019
James Roland Millican Obituary
September 7, 1955 -
February 6, 2019

Entered into eternal rest on Weds. Feb 6, 2019 @ Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis, OR. Was born Sept. 7th, 1955 in Bakersfield, CA. to James L. Millican and Patricia J. Montgomery Millican. James did lose his wife, Serina, on Jan. 16, 2018.

Survived by Sandra K. Millican, former wife and mother of his children Shere and Jim (wife Breanda), 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, sister Debbie Merril of Dexter, OR, and brothers Jeff of Jasper, OR and John (wife Mary) of Gladstone, OR, also 9 nieces and nephews. Friends and loved ones gathered to view James @ Springfield Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, 7305 Main St., Springfield, OR on the 13th of Feb.

All are invited to a celebration of Life on Saturday March 16, 2019 at Camp Creek Church, located @ 37529 UPPER CAMP CREEK RD. @ NOON.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 10, 2019
