|
|
James Ronald Mattiazzi
11/7/1937 - 1/8/2020
Jim Mattiazzi of Eugene Oregon passed away on January 8th, 2020 at 82 years of age. He was preceded by his loving wife Brenda Mattiazzi in 2009 and his youngest grandson James Valintio Mattiazzi in 2010. is survived by his children Alisa and Jim Mattiazzi, grandchildren Brenda and David Blake and Huston Mattiazzi, his great grandchildren Christian, Izabelle, Easton and Tegan and his sister Judi Lanford.
Jim was born and raised in Chico, California where he attended Chico High School and earned his Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Chico State. After college he served as an officer and engineer in the National Guard and enjoyed a long career as a civil engineer for the United States Forest Service. He Married Brenda on September 7th, 1963. He retired from his leadership position in the Willamette Forest and then passionately filled his life with spending time with his grandchildren, golfing, traveling with Brenda and spending as much time as possible in the forests, hunting, fishing or just hiking around.
In lieu of flowers, Jim's family has requested donations be made to St. Vincent De Paul in care of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Eugene, Oregon.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020