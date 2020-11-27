1/
James Louis Rookard 88, of Raton, New Mexico passed away November 12, 2020. He was born June 3, 1932 in Myrtle Point, Oregon to James E and Helen (Furman) Rookard. He graduated from McKenzie High School and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
He married Fay Lambert on Feb. 5, 1955. They later divorced.
He began his career in the logging and road construction business with his father. They owned Rookard Logging Co. He purchased the business when his father retired. He also purchased and operated Trinidad Lumber Co, in Trinidad, Colorado.
Jim enjoyed University of Oregon sports, especially football and basketball. He was able to attend most home games and some away games with the football and basketball teams. He also enjoyed traveling including trips to Europe, New Zealand, Panana Canal and Caribbean, as well as a People to People Delegate to China.
He is survived by a daughter Helen (Michael) Angst and a son James D Rookard. Grandchildren Michelle and Michael and a Great Granddaughter Everleigh.
His family is grateful for the care he received from the Albuquerque VA Hospital Team.
No Service is planned.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
