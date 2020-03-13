|
James T. Roetman
10/24/48 - 2/13/20
Jim Roetman was born on October 24, 1948 in Sheldon, Iowa and grew up in nearby Hull. He served in the United States Army as a Medical Records Specialist in Brussels, Belgium for the NATO Health Clinic. Jim was particularly proud that he earned a National Defense Service Medal as a Sharpshooter.
After Jim's Army service, he enjoyed a 51 year career as a floral designer, working throughout California in Redlands, Pacific Grove, where he co-owned The Willows Flowers & Gifts, and in Pebble Beach where he worked for the Pebble Beach Company. After moving to Oregon, he owned his own business Willows Floral Design & Events in Eugene. His friends and floral customers valued the art in his work. He was a master at mixing colors and textures.
In 2001 he met Jerry at a gathering of friends in Oak Hills, California. They quickly fell in love and were later married. In 2004, they made Eugene their forever home, enjoying the seasons, and many new friends.
Jim was a gentle and kind man who loved the arts, in particular sacred music being played through the grand sound of a pipe organ, symphony, theatre and ballet. Jim had a deep faith in God, and was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Pasadena, California. Jim loved to go wine tasting, enjoying fine Oregon wines. He loved his home and as a self-proclaimed "foodie", took much pleasure in entertaining friends with good meals and wine. His tables were so inviting, especially his summer candle lit garden dinners where guests felt so welcome and comfortable that they were tempted to cast manners aside and overstay their welcome.
He dearly loved his husband Jerry de Leon; his grand-children Drew, Jake and Quinn; his stepson Andre (Jessica) De Leon; and his stepdaughter Carina (Tim) Kemble. He is also survived by his sister Patricia Roetman, brother Gary (Susan) Roetman and their children and grandchildren.
He will be forever missed.
At his request, there will be no public service. In lieu of monetary donations, please consider donating flowers in Jim's name to .
