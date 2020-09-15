1/1
James Wallace Gray
1952 - 2020
James Wallace Gray
2/28/1952 - 8/30/2020
James Wallace Gray, born 2/28/1952 passed away in his home on 8/30/2020. James worked at Weyerhaeuser for over 20 years where he retired. He is survived by his wife Lola of 49 years, son Rocky Gray and family, and brother William Gray and family. He has many nieces and nephews, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was dearly loved and he will be dearly missed. There will be no services or celebration of life.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
