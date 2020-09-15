James Wallace Gray
2/28/1952 - 8/30/2020
James Wallace Gray, born 2/28/1952 passed away in his home on 8/30/2020. James worked at Weyerhaeuser for over 20 years where he retired. He is survived by his wife Lola of 49 years, son Rocky Gray and family, and brother William Gray and family. He has many nieces and nephews, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was dearly loved and he will be dearly missed. There will be no services or celebration of life.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary.
