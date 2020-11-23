James "Jim" Walz
11/17/1945 - 11/19/2020
On Thursday, November 19th, 2020, Jim Walz of Eugene passed away from an aneurysm at the age of 75. Jim was born and raised in Grayland, Michigan. Jim had many careers such as a realtor, timber industry, fishing industry, and retired from being a business owner. Jim enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, and Duck football. Jim will be remembered for his humor, hard work, and intelligence. Jim is survived by his wife Charlyn Walz, his 4 children Katherine of Crescent City, Michael of Eugene, Jonathan of Portland, and Sara of Springfield. Jim also has 6 grandkids, Kaitlyn, Trevor, Caleb, Hailey, Connor, and Matilda, and 3 great-grandkids No funeral service is planned at this time.
