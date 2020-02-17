|
|
James William Copley
05/16/1930 - 01/28/2020
James William Copley, died January 28, 2020 at the age of 89 in Eugene Oregon. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Born in Lewellyn Nebraska to Clara and Ira Copley then at the age of 10 he and his mother moved to Junction City to be near family where he stayed the rest of his Life. He attended Junction City High School graduating in 1948. He met Donna Rae Pope at the local ice cream shop and married her in 1951 and together they raised a family in their home on Vine Street. He served his country in the Korean War, 7th regiment U.S. Army. He had 3 sons, Jim, John and Steve. He worked hard providing for his family as a truck driver for Morse Bros. and retired with Delta.
He was a member of the LDS church. He is survived by his sons Jim and John, 6 grand children and 9 great grandchildren.
He lived a full and useful life and will be missed by so many. Service March 13, at 1:00 at the LDS church in Junction City at 1530 Rose Street.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020