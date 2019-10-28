|
|
Jamie Dwight Nalton
March 9, 1968 - October 6, 2019
Jamie passed away Oct. 6, 2019. He was born to Edward and Sheala Nalton in 1968. He was 51 yrs. old. He is survived his mother Sheala Nalton, sisters Buffy Canavan of Springfiel, Or. Tani Nalton of Beatty, Or. and his grandmother Jessie Stewart of Winston, Or. He attended grade school in Klamath Falls, Or, South Eugene High School and Lane Community College. He worked for the U. S. Air Force in Klamath Falls and was a fire-fighter on the Hot Shot Crew in the Yellowstone fire.He also worked in restaurant and food service business. He enjoyed growing tropical plants, collecting records and caring for his three cats. He was a member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Eugene where he sang in the church choir for over twenty-five years. A celebration of life will be held on Nov. 2. at 1:00 pm in the Coburg Grange Hall.
