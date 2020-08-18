1/1
Jan Jaskilka
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jan Jaskilka
12/4/1946 - 8/15/2020
Jan Jaskilka, 73, of Eugene passed into the presence of her savior on August 15 after a three-year bout with cancer. She was born and raised in Southern California and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Biola University in 1969. In 1971, she married Mike Jaskilka and they moved to Oregon.
Jan was a gifted teacher and organizer. She was very active in the children's ministries at Berean Baptist Church in Eugene and other churches of which she was a part. She loved music and played the piano. She enjoyed travelling to historic sights and was thrilled to walk on the Great Wall of China several years ago.
As matriarch, she studied her extended family's history thoroughly. Last year she printed a book tracing the family line back to the American Revolution. She also organized many family reunions. The last reunion she planned was in southern California, when 23 members of her family gathered. She thanked God for the timing of the event, for shortly after returning home, she suddenly weakened significantly.
She was known by her friends as a woman of deep faith in Jesus who encouraged those around her to meet the challenges of daily living with strength, hope, and joy.
She is survived by her husband, Mike, their children, Julie (Rob), Mark (Lisa), John (Betsey), Matthew, and ten grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held outdoors at Morningstar Church, Salem on Sunday, August 23 at 6 p.m. Please dress for warm weather. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a reception afterward. The service will be livestreamed at Mstar.live.
Memorial gifts may be sent in lieu of flowers to ITec at 10575 SW 147th Circle, Dunnellon, Fl 34432 or online at itecusa.org. or to International House of Philoxenia, at 7258 NE Cross Creek Rd, Dundee, OR 97115.
Viewing will be available at Musgrove Family Mortuary, 225 S. Danebo Ave. on Thursday, August 20 from 4-6 p.m.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Musgrove Family Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
23
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Morningstar Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Musgrove Family Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved