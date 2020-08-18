Jan Jaskilka
12/4/1946 - 8/15/2020
Jan Jaskilka, 73, of Eugene passed into the presence of her savior on August 15 after a three-year bout with cancer. She was born and raised in Southern California and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Biola University in 1969. In 1971, she married Mike Jaskilka and they moved to Oregon.
Jan was a gifted teacher and organizer. She was very active in the children's ministries at Berean Baptist Church in Eugene and other churches of which she was a part. She loved music and played the piano. She enjoyed travelling to historic sights and was thrilled to walk on the Great Wall of China several years ago.
As matriarch, she studied her extended family's history thoroughly. Last year she printed a book tracing the family line back to the American Revolution. She also organized many family reunions. The last reunion she planned was in southern California, when 23 members of her family gathered. She thanked God for the timing of the event, for shortly after returning home, she suddenly weakened significantly.
She was known by her friends as a woman of deep faith in Jesus who encouraged those around her to meet the challenges of daily living with strength, hope, and joy.
She is survived by her husband, Mike, their children, Julie (Rob), Mark (Lisa), John (Betsey), Matthew, and ten grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held outdoors at Morningstar Church, Salem on Sunday, August 23 at 6 p.m. Please dress for warm weather. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a reception afterward. The service will be livestreamed at Mstar.live.
Memorial gifts may be sent in lieu of flowers to ITec at 10575 SW 147th Circle, Dunnellon, Fl 34432 or online at itecusa.org
. or to International House of Philoxenia, at 7258 NE Cross Creek Rd, Dundee, OR 97115.
Viewing will be available at Musgrove Family Mortuary, 225 S. Danebo Ave. on Thursday, August 20 from 4-6 p.m.
