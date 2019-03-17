Home

Janice Ann Saunders
1952 - 2019

Jan Saunders of Eugene, sadly passed away February 25, 2019 at the age of 66. Although her passing was unexpected, she was surrounded by her family whom she treasured.

Jan was born to Gerald and Marguerite Saunders in Eugene on September 25, 1952. She spent the majority of her life in her hometown where she enjoyed spending time with her family, listening to great music, and taking care of the various animals that made their way into her life. Recently retired, Jan worked for the University of Oregon in the Computer Science Department for 34 years.

Jan was devoted to her family and friends, and will be remembered for her genuine, friendly, compassionate and practical nature. Her pure desire to extend comfort and care for both people and animals alike made her an exemplary role model for empathy and responsibility. She will be tremendously missed by those who had the luxury of knowing her.

She is survived by her three daughters – Nikki, Lindsey, and Stephanie, two grandchildren - Rikki and Prestyn, and her older brother Jerry.

Memorial Services will be held on March 29, 2019 from 2-4:30 PM at Musgrove Mortuaries and Cemeteries 225 S. Danebo Ave Eugene, OR 97402.

Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 17, 2019
