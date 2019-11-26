|
Jane Armstrong Schroeder
4/15/1916 - 10/1/2019
Jane Armstrong Schroeder died on October 1 from age-related causes. She was 103.
Jane was born April 15, 1916 to Rebekah and William Park Armstrong in Princeton, New Jersey. She attended Smith College and Bryn Mayr, where she received a master's degree in geology. During World War II she worked in Washington DC. After the war and back in Princeton, she met and married Herbert Schroeder, soon to be ordained as a Presbyterian minister. During Herbert's ministry, he and Jane served churches in Yellow Springs, Ohio; Syracuse and Watertown, New York; Saginaw, Michigan; and Fort Myers Beach, Florida, where Herbert retired. In 1987 Jane and Herbert moved to Eugene to live close to two of their three daughters. She and Herbert were active in Central Presbyterian Church and attended Sunday worship faithfully.
Jane grew up in a family with strong Presbyterian roots, and she loved the church. Her father was a New Testament scholar at Princeton Seminary, as was her maternal grandfather. She and Herbert were partners in ministry in each of the churches they served. Jane was active in the Presbyterian Women's Association and taught Sunday school and adult education classes. She was ordained to serve as an elder and a deacon.
Jane loved to read and study the Bible. She learned to use a computer and an iPad rather late in life, and embraced both. She was an information desk volunteer at the Eugene Library for a number of years, and also a SMART reader. Her faith motivated her to show concern for people from all walks of life, including those who are disadvantaged or left behind by society. She kept informed about current events up until her death.
She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert. She is survived by daughters Elinor, Susan (Dan), and Alice (Jim), son Christopher (Kate), grandchildren Emily, Theodore, and Elizabeth, and five great- grandchildren.
Jane loved her family. We are blessed to have had our Mom, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother with us for such a long and happy life, and we continue to feel her love for us. One of her favorite scripture passages is 1 Corinthians 13: 1-13. We believe that "Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, and endures all things. Love never ends."
A Celebration of Life for Jane Schroeder will be held at Central Presbyterian Church on Saturday, December 14 at 1:00 pm. Instead of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Central Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019