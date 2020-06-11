Jane Berry
1942 - 2020
Jane Berry
12/11/1942 - 6/4/2020
Jane Berry passed away on June 7, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon at the age of 77. She was born on December 11, 1942 in Amarillo Texas to Bart and Rene Carter. Jane graduated from South Eugene High School in 1960. She met her future husband of 59 years, Bob Berry, as a sophomore at South Eugene High School. They married on May 20, 1961.
Jane worked as a teacher's assistant for the South Lane school district in Cottage Grove for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, fishing, going to movies, playing board & card games and attending University of Oregon sporting events. Christmas was always a special time of the year for Jane. She looked forward each year to having her grandchildren help her decorate the house for the holiday season.
Jane is survived by her husband Bob, son Raymond of Cottage Grove, OR.; son and daughter-in-law Jonathan and Karen, grandchildren Ryan and Amy of Eugene, OR.
There will be a graveside service with social distancing at Lane Memorial Funeral Home at 11:00am on Friday, June 19, 2020.
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lane Memorial Garden
5300 West 11th
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 343-1684
