|
|
Jane Fleener
8/13/1935 - 9/30/2019
Jane Fleener left this life on September 30, 2019. She was born in Eugene, Oregon on August 13, 1935 to parents Dewey and Lois Campbell and graduated from Saint Francis High School. After high school, she worked for Pacific Northwest Bell, where she met and married Bruce Fleener in 1959. She became a full-time mom in 1961. When her youngest child entered grade school, she went to work at the Lane County Courthouse, followed by a part time position at the University of Oregon.
Jane enjoyed sewing, crafts, and collecting antiques. Most of all she enjoyed watching her kids, grandkids, and then great-grandkids participate in sports and various other activities. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bruce Fleener. She is survived by her five children: Karen, Kevin, Brad, Greg, and Kelly, as well as 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Jane will be missed by her family, as well as the many friends that she made during her 84 years in Eugene.
A memorial mass will be held on Friday, October 11, at 11am at Saint Jude's Parish in Eugene. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in her honor to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital or Lane County Meals on Wheels.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019