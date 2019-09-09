|
Jane Whalen Cochell
October 29, 1936 - August 27, 2019
Jane Cochell passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 82 on August 27, 2019.
She was born in Boston Massachusetts and later moved to southern California where she began her family. She settled in the Eugene- Springfield area where the remainder of her children were born.
Jane is survived by her sister Sally Cummings and six daughters. Lynne Potter, June Clark, Robin Flaherty, Cheryl Schuman, Nancy Anderson and Cynthia Sloan. She is proceeded in death by her brother Daniel Rider and daughter Deborah Callicum. Jane is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Those who knew Jane would say her personality was larger than life and known for her unforgettable laugh. Jane loved working with the public and touched the lives of so many by getting to know their personal stories.
Per her wishes, there will be no public service. Her family had a private celebration of life in Springfield, Oregon. Her family respectfully requests you consider making a donation online to the COPD Foundation at copdfoundation.org/donate.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 9 to Sept. 13, 2019