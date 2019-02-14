|
March 19, 1924 - February 2, 2019
Janet Louise Andersen, 94, passed away on February 2, 2019. Janet was born March 19, 1924, the second daughter of Harry and Mary Ehler in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. In 1946, she married Eldon T. Andersen in New London, Connecticut, where they were both stationed with the United States Coast Guard, both having served during World War II.
The newlyweds moved to Oregon, where Eldon?s family owned a farm. Janet was a city girl, and their one-room home, with a wood stove and outhouse, was quite a change for her. Ever stoic, Janet quickly adapted as she and Eldon ran a very busy and productive farm east of Junction City. They grew peaches, cherries, plums, walnuts, filberts, green beans and became one of the first farms in the area to grow commercial seeds. They also raised laying chickens, milk cows and sheep. While Eldon worked the farm, Janet handled the household and managed the finances, typing checks on the same manual typewriter she continued to use until her passing. On top of running the farm with Eldon, Janet raised two daughters, Susan Sims and Christine Andersen. She also served as the secretary of the Faith Lutheran Church for many years and sang in the church choir. In retirement, she and Eldon enjoyed RV travel with friends and annual Coast Guard DE252 reunions.
Janet will be remembered for her poise, grace, and quiet sense of humor. She is survived by her daughters, Susan and Christine, her granddaughter Diane Kono and her husband Kevin Kono, as well as her two great-grandsons Benjamin and William Kono, all of whom will miss her greatly.
Memorial Contributions maybe made to the Harrisburg Museum.
An Open House celebration in Janet?s memory will be held at the Junction City Retirement Center on Sun., February 24, 2019, from 2-4 pm.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 14, 2019