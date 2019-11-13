|
|
Janet Gicker
September 14, 1955 - November 4, 2019
Janet Lee Gicker (Farey) was born at Saint Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco, California on September 14, 1955. Janet and her twin brother, David, were two of seven children born to the late Margaret "Peggy" Farey (Norton) and Everett "Ev" Farey.
Janet spent her youth and young adulthood in California's Bay Area, where her favorite pastimes included bicycling (she was a successful racer in the 70's and a lifelong bike enthusiast), horseback riding (Janet loved animals, especially her horse Sundance), hiking (she named her son "Brenton", an Old English name meaning "from a steep hill", in tribute to Marin County's Mount Tamalpais), concert-going (as a "flower child", she enjoyed attending the concerts of the Grateful Dead, Sons of Champlin, and other bands of the era), and spending time with friends and family.
Janet married Randy Gicker in California in 1979. The couple moved to Eugene in 1986 and bought a house on Clark Street in the Whiteaker neighborhood, where they lived for many years. They divorced in 1999, after nearly 20 years of marriage. After the divorce, they remained friends for many years and shared custody of their beloved dog Bandit until his death in 2013.
Janet and Randy's son Brenton was born at Kaiser Hospital in San Francisco on August 28, 1983. A hippy mama, Janet took pride in delivering her one and only child—a rather large baby with a birthweight greater than 10 pounds—without pain medication and breastfeeding him until he was nearly 3 years old.
In the late 80's and early 90's, Janet worked as a CNA at local medical facilities including Serenity Lane. But Janet's real passion was antiques and collectibles; an interest she inherited from her parents and shared with her siblings, especially David. Selling items on the internet and at yard sales, flea markets, antique stores, etc was primarily how she earned a living over the past few decades.
Janet had countless friends (she was especially close to her buddy Tom in recent years) and she was very maternal. Although Brenton was her only biological child, countless young people at one point viewed her as a mother figure, including Brenton's close friends Jennifer Garcia and Kelly Wilson.
Janet loved to exercise. She was committed to health and fitness and lived an active lifestyle up until the weeks before her death. Janet passed away peacefully at the Pete Moore Hospice House on November 4, 2019, less than a month after being diagnosed with metastatic ovarian cancer.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents and her longterm partner, Russell Becker. Janet is survived by her son, Brenton Gicker of Eugene; her ex-husband, Randy Gicker of McKenzie Bridge; her siblings Mike, John, Dave, Sue, Tim, and Julie; her nephews Nathan and Joey; her nieces Willow, Elizabeth, Mischa, Sydney, and Chenille; and others too numerous to list here.
Janet was an eccentric, funny, and incredibly kind person. She regularly gave blood at the Lane Memorial Blood Bank and won an award for being a committed and consistent donor. She volunteered for St. Vincent de Paul's Egan Warming Centers for several years and was heartbroken not to be able to participate this winter. She hated Donald Trump.
Janet will be greatly missed by her family and friends and the many people who benefited from her love and generosity. A celebration of her life will be held in the near future and anyone interested in attending should contact her son at [email protected]
