Janet Gray
June 29, 1930 - July 15, 2019
Janet Gray of Eugene died peacefully on July 15, 2019. She was 89.
Janet grew up in Coburg, Eugene, and the Springfield/McKenzie area. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1949. Janet married Wayne K. Gray in 1950. They lived in Eugene all their married life. Janet was a homemaker and also did cleaning and maintenance at the University of Oregon. Janet liked the outdoors, camping by rivers and lakes. She loved going to the coast, baking, traveling and good music.
Survivors include three daughters Cheryl Flores of Springfield, Laura Magnuson, of Eugene, and Anna Gray. She had nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne K. Gray, her brother, George Bird, and one great-grandchild.
Arrangements by Buell Funeral Chapel. Remembrances to The or the Springfield Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019