Jan Stead changed addresses from an earthly zip code to a heavenly one Thursday night April 25th,2019 of age related causes. She was 79 years old and was born March 24th, 1940 in Myrtle Point, OR to Pete and Hazel Knight. Jan lived in Myrtle point until her family moved to Portland, OR. She graduated from David Douglas High School in Gresham, OR in 1958. She was then married August 23, 1958 to Dean Stead, her high school sweetheart, in Portland Oregon. She is survived by her husband, Dean Stead, and three children: Juli Jensen (Dan) of Yuba City, CA., Janelle Swatman (Barry) of North Albany, OR , Mike Stead (Amy) of Elmira, OR, seven grand children and 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Arlene Moss who lives in Columbia, South Carolina.
Janet Irene Stead
March 24, 1940 -
April 25, 2019
There will be a celebration of life on May 4th, 2019 at 1:30 pm, River Road Baptist Church, 1105 River Road, Eugene, Oregon 97404.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 1, 2019