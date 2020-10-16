1/
Janet Jernberg
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Jernberg
5/6/1933 - 9/29/2020
Janet Jernberg, 87, of Eugene, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 after years of courageous fighting. She was born May 6, 1933, in Snoqualmie Falls, WA, to Carl Bertil and Clara (Curtis) Jernberg. She was the youngest of 4 Children. The oldest was Wayne (deceased), Duane (deceased) and Dale. She attended High School in Sweet Home Or. Janet worked for a few different paper mills during her career, but she retired at International paper company, where she met many of her lifelong friends.
Janet was an Avid Bird watcher, traveling and "birding" with close friends all over the PNW. She loved to play baseball in the back yard with all the kids. Working in her garden was one of her ways to relax. Janet was never afraid to try anything once. A loving aunt and sister, family was extremely important to her. Janet never forgot a birthday or holiday card. She was simply a phenomenal person inside and out.
She was placed to rest next to her parents at Lane Memorial Gardens in Eugene, OR. Survivors include her brother Dale, nephews Mark and Brent Jernberg, great niece Star Bishop, and great great nephew Dominik Escobar, all of Eugene, and many more in different states. She is truly going to be missed by so many.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lane Memorial Garden
5300 West 11th
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 343-1684
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lane Memorial Garden

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved