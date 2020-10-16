Janet Jernberg
5/6/1933 - 9/29/2020
Janet Jernberg, 87, of Eugene, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 after years of courageous fighting. She was born May 6, 1933, in Snoqualmie Falls, WA, to Carl Bertil and Clara (Curtis) Jernberg. She was the youngest of 4 Children. The oldest was Wayne (deceased), Duane (deceased) and Dale. She attended High School in Sweet Home Or. Janet worked for a few different paper mills during her career, but she retired at International paper company, where she met many of her lifelong friends.
Janet was an Avid Bird watcher, traveling and "birding" with close friends all over the PNW. She loved to play baseball in the back yard with all the kids. Working in her garden was one of her ways to relax. Janet was never afraid to try anything once. A loving aunt and sister, family was extremely important to her. Janet never forgot a birthday or holiday card. She was simply a phenomenal person inside and out.
She was placed to rest next to her parents at Lane Memorial Gardens in Eugene, OR. Survivors include her brother Dale, nephews Mark and Brent Jernberg, great niece Star Bishop, and great great nephew Dominik Escobar, all of Eugene, and many more in different states. She is truly going to be missed by so many.
