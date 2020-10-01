Janet Jolly
November 1, 2020 - August 26, 2020
Ms. Janet Lee Jolly was called home to heaven on August 26, 2020, at 72. She was born to Edward and Margaret Jolly in Klamath Falls, attended Southern Oregon University in Ashland, and graduated from the University of Oregon in Eugene, where she raised her four children and lived for more than 40 years. Janet's lifelong passion for music, reading, the great outdoors, and helping people are her legacy. She played both violin and viola in school and church orchestras, was an elementary school librarian for 20 years, always found a way to spend time outdoors, and was a Good Samaritan in the truest sense.
Underscoring everything she did was her devotion as a student of God's word. Throughout the years, Janet participated in many bible study groups and frequently studied at her kitchen table with a cup of freshly brewed coffee, flanked by pens and highlighters. She was a very active and involved Mom to her daughter and three sons. She volunteered with their Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops, encouraged each of her children to learn how to play a musical instrument, and enrolled them in the Eugene Library's annual summer reading program. Her legacy is very much alive in her children and grandchildren.
Janet is survived by her four children; Alahnna Woods (Marcus), Justin Britton, Micah Britton (Lindsay White), Seth Britton (Julia); the father of her children, Jearrie Britton; six grandchildren, Kerahn (Nova), Ajeya, Raelee (Ryland), Maggie, Dash, and Rowan; one great-grandson, Kamdyn; her twin sister, Joyce Satter (Paul), brother, Ed Jolly (Carin), and sister, Carol Langsfeld (Mark); nine nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held next summer. In honor of Janet's memory, the family encourages getting outside and walking through a park, hiking in the forest, or tending a garden. Memorial donations can be made in the form of children's books to Maple Elementary School (2109 J Street, Springfield, OR 97477, 541.744.6395) or to help fund dementia education (Positive Approach® to Care via https://gf.me/u/ysrmw4
). Please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com
to sign the online guestbook.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy