Janet LaGrave
1955 - 2020
May 12, 1955 - November 23, 2020
Janet Ruth LaGrave (née Maiers) passed away peacefully at home on November 23. Born in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Janet grew up with three sisters and one brother on a farm in Valparaiso, Indiana, where she was a 4-H Grand Champion sheep shower and one of the first girl members of the boys' track team. When she was a teenager, Janet was a high school exchange student in Itea, Greece, an experience that sparked a lifelong love of travel.
Janet attended Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois, where she majored in education. She went on to teach in the Peace Corps in St. Kitts, where she met her future husband of 39 years, Lon LaGrave. Janet later received her Master's Degree in special education from the University of North Dakota, and spent 28 years as an elementary school teacher and reading specialist in Germany, Indonesia, and Japan. She retired in 2017, and she and her husband spent half of the year at their lake home in Ottertail, Minnesota, and the other months traveling to see family and soaking up the sun in their beloved Greece.
Janet was an avid gardener, baker, walker, reader, musician, and quilter. Everyone who knew her invariably uses the following adjectives to describe her: kind, thoughtful, loving, generous, creative, compassionate, and strong. Her greatest joy was her family.
Janet is preceded by her mother, Joanne Maiers (née Krentz) and survived by her father, Wesley Maiers of Valparaiso. She is survived by her husband Lon LaGrave, of Eugene, Oregon, as well as her three children: Maran (Mario) Reyes of Eugene, Oregon; Katherine (Lorenzo) LaGrave of New York City; and Nathan (Megan) LaGrave of Brussels, Belgium. She has four grandchildren: Miriam Ruth (Maran), Mathias Lon Raymond (Maran), Wesley James Mann (Nathan), and Olivia Ewing (Nathan). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Janet's name to the Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo, North Dakota, where Janet received excellent care under Dr. Denise Snow.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
November 30, 2020
My heart has been broken by this news. Deep affection goes out to Lon, all of their children, and Karen and Don. I think of Janet playing her violin, running track against her, playing basketball with her. Karen~I've been playing Gesu Bambino, and think of you playing it at the Chapel Christmas Eve program. What wonderful memories!
Susan Miller Gladfelter
Classmate
