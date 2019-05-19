|
|
LeAnn passed away on February 16 after suffering cardiac arrest due to complications of COPD. She had completed her first year of chemotherapy and radiation treatments for small cell carcinoma at the time of her death. She was born on December 8, 1945 to Voley Ross and Edna Maude (Whittall) McCoy in Eugene, OR. LeAnn attended Francis Willard Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Jr. High School and South Eugene High School. She Married Duane "Skip" Brown on January 11, 1964.
Janet LeAnn Brown
December 8, 1945 -
February 16, 2019
LeAnn was a mother and a homemaker until 1979 when she became a cook in the 4J school district. In 1986 she quit to be an end of life caregiver for both her parents and her father-in-law. She returned to work as a cook's aide in 1988 working at Danebo Elementary until her retirement in 2007.
LeAnn was a driving force in her children's lives – literally! She often drove groups of kids to games and practices, play rehearsals and performances. She enjoyed hunting and fishing with her family, was always eager to watch a sporting event or musical performance of her children and grandchildren.
LeAnn is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Shirley Gilbert. She is survived by her husband Skip and son Rodney (Ted) both of Eugene, daughter Valery (Tom) and grandchildren Zachary and Bailey Rylands of Marcola, her sister Louella "Dickie" Spady of Salem as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life on June 1 from 11-4 at the Brown family home. In lieu of flowers, donations in LeAnn's name may be made to , or Willamette Valley Hospice Care.
