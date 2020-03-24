|
Janet Linker
August 21, 1945 - March 23, 2020
Janet Linker passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on March 23, 2020 at the age of 74. She was born to Marl and Opal Renfro in Cottage Grove Oregon.
Jan had many talents in arts and crafts, including sewing, knitting, crocheting, ceramics and cake decorating. She created many items for people's enjoyment. She had a green thumb when growing flowers, and made the yard looks so beautiful. She enjoyed gardening and canned hundreds of jars of various foods. She loved the outdoors, and it was while swimming at Fern Ridge lake she met her future husband Darrel. They were married for 55 years. One of her favorite pastimes was camping with Darrel, which they often did from the coast to the mountains. She loved sitting around the campfire roasting marshmallows, and would go out on the ocean and catch salmon. She had a personality that attracted people to her. It has been said her smile lit up the room and made their day. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband and four brothers. William, Wayne, Andy and Ron.
There will be no service but she will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020