Janet Lynn Henderson Gambee passed through the veil on April 18, 2019. She is survived by her faithful husband Jack, 14 children, 48 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and 3 sisters. She was preceded in death by one son, Benson (1996).
Janet Lynn Henderson Gambee
June 3, 1942 -
April 18, 2019
Lovingly known as "Janny", Janet was born in Ithaca, New York, on June 3rd, 1942, the 2nd of 4 girls to Robert and Alice Henderson. She graduated from Corvallis High school in 1960. She attended Oregon State and Portland State University, graduating with a degree in English. She married John Gambee, on June 8, 1963. On September 10, 1964, they were sealed together for time and all eternity in the Los Angeles Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together they continued a long line of love that has touched countless lives.
She was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, confidant, and a friend. Yet in all of these roles, she was first and foremost a teacher. A former high school teacher, she took her love of learning and founded a neighborhood home school founded on the simple principles of educational excellence and Christ-like love.
Janny took joy in each step of her journey. Everyone who knew her will forever remember her warm smile, sparkling eyes and mischievous laugh. She loved music, poetry, skiing and the arts. She loved singing on long car rides, expecting everyone to join in. She had a unique gift of loving each person she came in contact with.
She showed Christ-like love in everything she did, from the daily routine of raising 15 children, to the monumental tasks she faced hand-in-hand with Jack throughout their life.
She loves her Savior with all her heart. She completed her mission here on earth, a good and faithful servant who endured to the end. We know her Savior loves her and welcomes her back home where she will continue her mission of bringing joy to others.
Until we meet again Janet, Mom, Janny, we will keep your memory and spirit alive in our hearts.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 2, 2019