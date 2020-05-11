Home

Janet Martin


1953 - 2020
Janet Martin Obituary
Janet Martin
10/27/1953 - 5/7/2020
Janet was born and raised in Lane County. She was born on October 27th 1953 to Edwin and Patricia Fuchs. The Fuchs family raised eight children in all where she was the middle child. Janet was a loving friend, daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. Janet is survived three sons Jason, Jeremy, and Derek. Maybe her proudest though is her 11 grandchildren. Her family came first and foremost to her and loved nothing more the seeing her legacy grow. Whether you where a grandchild or cousin she wanted you all at her place play and having fun. When Janet liked you you knew it, if she didn't you knew that as well. She was no nonsense and a extremely hard worker. When she moved to Lorane and realized there was no Boy Scouts she rallied other moms and they started it. If you left a mess on a table at a restaurant she made you clean it up even if she'd never met you before. She found her favorite times where summers on the farm or watching her sons play football, it would be hard to find a prouder mother. She will be missed greatly!
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 11 to May 13, 2020
