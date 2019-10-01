|
Janet O'Connor
06/14/43 - 9/17/19
On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, Jan O'Connor, loving wife and mother passed away at age 76.
Jan was born on June 14, 1943 in Casper, WY to Bill and Agnes (Maxam) Boyd, where her father was training U.S. Army Air Forces bomber crews heading to Europe. Jan's positive spirit and can-do attitude sprang from her formative years as the daughter of an Air Force father and a strong community-involved mother. She often remarked on her father's optimism and her parents insistence that she never say "I can't". The family's frequent cross-country moves taught her to quickly develop additional lasting friendships.
On January 11, 1964, Jan married Rob O'Connor. Upon moving to Eugene, she worked at the Lane County Juvenile Department, resulting in the beginning of some of her most longstanding friendships. After the birth of their sons, Scott and Rex, Jan moved to work in the Eugene School District 4J offices, continuing her community involvement and accumulation of lifelong friends and associates. Jan had a passion for the outdoors hiking, camping skiing and simply loving life with good friends. Whenever possible she and Rob included their beloved succession of Alaskan Malamutes: Yousef, Tana, Lester, and Sherman. She also had a uncommon ability and desire to help others achieve their best. For several years after she fell ill, she worked hard to inspire many who were in a condition similar to hers. When she could no longer enjoy her outdoors lifestyle, she and her friends turned to alternate activities such as jewelry-making, puzzles, festive lunch dates, and weekend getaways. She was part of an amazing group of women know as the B's It was their good fortune to have that special bond with an incredible friend. Regardless of the setting, Jan was know for her patience sense of humor infectious smile and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Jan was preceded in death by her father, Bill, her mother Agnes, and her brother, John. She is survived by her husband Rob, her two children Scott and Rex, her four grandchildren Mackenzie, Keegan, Dalyn, and Shelby, her brother Bob and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Jan's life will be held on Friday, October 11th, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah Arboretum from 11AM to 2PM. Donations may be sent to Mt. Pisgah Arboretum, 34901 Frank Parrish Rd, Eugene OR 97405.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 1 to Oct. 5, 2019